North Minneapolis family recounts alarming moments during home invasion

Police in Minneapolis said they're tracking five early-morning home invasions that have happened on the city's north side in the past week.

One of the incidents involved a family being held at gunpoint after four masked men broke in.

"They had the guns all up in our face," the mother said.

A loud thud woke her up, and when she walked out of her bedroom, she found a group of armed thieves inside her home.

"I came out and I instantly threw my hands up because I'm scared. I got my child in there, and I'm screaming, 'No, please stop. My child is in here, my child is in here,'" she said.

The mother did not show her face during her interview with WCCO as she is afraid of the men who invaded her home, who have not been caught. She mentioned how she begged for her life and the life of her child.

"I was screaming, 'Help, help, my child is in here, my child is in here. Don't shoot me, don't shoot me,'" she said.

"I woke up to yelling," said Brenda Clark, who was in her bedroom upstairs during the incident.

Clark is the mother of the woman held at gunpoint.

"That's when they got to running out the door, when they heard footsteps upstairs, and they heard my mom, like, 'What's going on down there?'" she said.

Clark went to her Ring camera and saw the men casing her North Minneapolis home.

"They were outside from 5:54 [a.m.] walking, pacing, looking dead at the camera. Like one person was like, 'I don't think it work.' The other person was like, 'It do work.' They didn't care. The point was they didn't care," Clark said.

Video shows the men helping boost one another inside the kitchen window. They then took cash, credit cards and other belongings from Clark's daughters.

"Y'all was bold, to cut a screen, like y'all real criminals. This is what y'all do, you know, y'all's specialty, in this, cut a screen and just come through the window. They plotted," Clark said.

Investigators arrested one juvenile, and they are working to determine how many of the Minneapolis home invasions he is connected to.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they have any information.