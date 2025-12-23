Teen arrested after deadly north Minneapolis overnight shooting

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Tuesday morning on the city's north side.

Officers responded to a shooting inside a residence on the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North around 2:30 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began to administer medical aid, including CPR.

Police say the man was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators believe a verbal argument escalated to gunfire and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

A 17-year-old has since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.