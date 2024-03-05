North Commons Park getting to receive $35 million facelift

MINNEAPOLIS — One of Minneapolis' largest and oldest neighborhood parks is getting a major facelift.

Spanning nine city blocks, North Commons Park has served as the centerpiece of north Minneapolis since the early 70s. After decades of wear and tear, at $35 million, North Commons is getting the largest-ever investment made by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Upgrades include three full-sized courts, community rooms and a water park with a mix of pools, etc.

"We need a lot of support in what we do, we are open to people working with us to make a difference," said Shawn Lewis, Minneapolis Parks Foundation Project Manager.

MORE NEWS: Woodbury dental practice's closure shocks patients who paid up front for implants

Lewis believes this upgrade is long overdue and crucial not only for people who call North Minneapolis home, but the greater metro community. That's why the "Transforming North Commons Park capital campaign" is officially underway.

Rendering of water park Minneapolis Parks Foundation

This $20 million capital campaign is already halfway there, with a $10 million gift already secured.

"You want to have an attractive facility that will help people overcame those barriers and come here," Lewis said.

He believes connecting kids to important programs can help deter youth from violence and keep them engaged in new activities.

"We want them in healthy safe productive activities and this particular corridor I see as a safe haven," Lewis said.

Construction is set to begin in 2025 and they hope to finish in 2027.

If you would like to learn more about the North Commons Park renovation, click here.