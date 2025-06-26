How a Minnesota company is leading the change on phasing out "forever chemicals" from its products

How Nordic Ware is leading the change on ditching PFAS in products

Amara's Law banned intentionally added PFAS in several products, including things like cleaning products and cosmetics, at the beginning of the year. One local company is embracing the change and leading the way.

As a third-generation business that's been around for nearly 80 years, Nordic Ware is a company known for its classics.

While their claim to fame is their iconic bundt pan and bakeware, they're also proud to be one of the only companies in the country making the stuff we use on our stovetops.

"We're probably one of four manufacturers in the U.S. making cookware," said Jon Crawford, director of supply chain for Nordic Ware.

For a business that's stamped its legacy, it's also embracing the future: efficient washers help them conserve and renewable power sources hug the walls.

"We have 838 solar panels that run the entire length of our building," said Crawford.

But it's in the coating department where things have really changed.

Their classic bakeware has always been coated in a silicone that is still considered safe.

New Minnesota laws kicked in this year banning intentionally added PFAS, known as forever chemicals, in cookware and a number of other products.

But Nordicware made the change eight months ahead of schedule.

"Now we're on the other side and we're making product that's good for the state of Minnesota and the consumers as well," said Crawford.

In a statement, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says implementation of the new law is going well.

With ongoing testing for PFAS in food packaging, which was banned in 2024, compliance testing for other things like cookware, cosmetics and cleaning products is coming soon.

"The MPCA remains engaged with concerned consumers, manufacturers, legislators, and other stakeholders as implementation progresses and we learn more about the challenges of reducing PFAS use," the MPCA said.

For Nordic Ware, the solution was a new ceramic coating.

"It's selling very well," said Crawford. "It was something the company cared about before it was mandated by the state. We decided probably three years ago, we did need to make that change."

The change involved retrofitting equipment and redesigning pans so the new coating would stick.

But making the switch to ceramic was no piece of cake.

"It definitely has a lot of challenges from a logistical standpoint. It has a shorter shelf life, so once we get it in the door, we have to use it within a couple months," said Crawford.

Nordic Ware says big suppliers are looking for PFAS-free options as awareness grows, mixing their tried and true classics with new and improved pieces suited for modern tastes.

"Being a family-owned, Minnesota company, we pride ourselves on making sure we are always doing the right thing," said Crawford.

The MPCA says the next stage of Amara's Law, which works to prevent PFAS pollution, kicks in next year. It requires manufacturers to report PFAS use in products.