Nonprofit needs help finishing Mpls. house for Ukrainians injured in war to recover

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities nonprofit has been providing prosthetic limbs for Ukrainian soldiers hurt in the ongoing war. Soon, they'll also have a new place to stay while they rehabilitate.

But they need help to get it finished. A fixer-upper in northeast Minneapolis will soon house Ukrainian soldiers who've lost limbs in the war with Russia.

"We want to make sure that this is mentally the place for them to rest," said volunteer Toly Dzyuba.

Dzyuba and his wife, Zhanna, are managing the property for the nonprofit Protez Foundation. The next groups of injured soldiers will be here in only 10 days.

"We need help," says Dzyuba. Help not only finishing electrical and plumbing in the house but furnishing it too. So, soldiers like Benji & Misha can focus on recovery together instead of staying with host families.

Through a translator we learned that Benji had been bed-ridden. For four months he wasn't able to walk and when he heard the news he was super excited.

Misha doubted the possibility, he didn't initially believe it was real.

When the young soldiers arrive in Minnesota they have just three weeks to learn how to use three new prosthetics. Once they return to Ukraine, many of them say they hope to return to the frontlines.

"He will continue to serve in military and when he returns back, he wants to represent Ukraine in athletic competitions," Misha's translator tells us.

Their prosthetist, Yakov Gradinar, believes living together in one place will help both their physical and mental recovery.

They support each other, then become friends here," said Gradinar.

Back at the house, Dzyuba is hopeful that the community will step up to finish the work and allow them to expand the program.

"We are looking for a second home 'cause this isn't enough," he said.

Slumberland Furniture & Outlander Woodworking are donating furniture for the house. The Protez Foundation also hopes someone will donate a van so the soldiers can get to their clinic appointments.

Here is a link to their fundraiser page, and a link to their Amazon wish list.