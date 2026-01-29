Nonprofit puts together care kits for Minnesota families facing uncertainty

As refugee and immigrant families across Minnesota grapple with fear and uncertainty following the recent federal immigration crackdown, a nonprofit and volunteers are stepping in to provide food, care kits and reassurance — especially for children afraid to leave their homes.

"Everybody is afraid to leave their homes. They don't know if they should go to work, or they don't know if they should send their kids to school," said Jo Haugen, US Enterprise marketing and engagement manager.

With the sudden surge in the federal immigration crackdown, many arrests have left families afraid to go to work, school or even the grocery store. Many children have remained home, often isolated and anxious, while families face urgent needs like food and housing.

In response, nonprofit Alight has been coordinating food deliveries and other critical services. The effort made this week has focused on collecting toys, games and art supplies for children who are not attending school.

"We recognize that the kids are at home and isolated. They are isolated from their friends and school," Haugen said. "We just really wanted to bring a little joy to the kids and bring them something to keep them happily occupied."

On Wednesday, volunteers assembled care packages catered to the children's preferences in toys and arts.

"Our case managers have gone to the families and asked the children's preferences … these are highly personalized," said Haugen.

Alongside the care kit, volunteers wrote note cards with kind and compassionate words for the children.

Volunteer Laura Johnson said she was driven by a sense of responsibility during what she described as a heavy moment for the community.

"In the midst of this sad and heavy time, it just feels good to be together," Johnson said.

Johnson added that the response from Minnesotans has offered her a sense of hope.

"There is this kind of hopefulness around the fact that people are showing up for each other and finding ways to support," Johnson said. "The world is looking at us and I think there is just a lot of pride in how the Twin Cities is showcasing this is how a city comes together."

Alight is taking donations through next Wednesday. A full list can be found here on their website and monetary donations can be submitted here.

Alight is a humanitarian organization that works alongside refugees, providing support from initial arrival to long-term stability.