NOAA still cautions potential for "major" spring flooding along Mississippi River

MINNEAPOLIS -- National weather officials say flooding along the Mississippi River this spring could be the worst seen since 2001.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday updated its spring flooding outlook, including for mainstem Mississippi River from the Twin Cities down to Keokuk, Iowa. The agency said that the threat remains largely as it was the last time they issued an outlook two weeks ago.

According to the NOAA, the flood potential for this segment of the river is "well above normal" and flood risk numbers indicate flooding could be the worst seen in over 20 years in portions of the Mississippi.

"The snow water content of the snow is quite robust for the 3rd week of March. Widespread water content amounts of 5 to 5.5 inches remain in place for a large portion of Minnesota and southeast North Dakota," the outlook said.

NOAA

The NOAA says cooler temperatures in recent weeks have prevented much, if any, of the current snow to melt, and the additional precipitation hasn't helped matters. Repeated major storm systems, which have included both snow and rain, have led to the higher flooding risk, officials said.

The NOAA added that 155 forecast points in the North Central River Forecast Center are at a 50% or greater chance for flooding through late May, with 22 sites at a better-than-half chance for major flooding, including a few sites within the Twin Cities metro area.