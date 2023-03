No injuries in shooting at Minneapolis Speedway gas station

No injuries in shooting at Minneapolis Speedway gas station

No injuries in shooting at Minneapolis Speedway gas station

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis Police are looking into a shooting overnight Sunday that damaged a gas station and a vehicle.

It happened at the Speedway on Lyndale Avenue South at West 22nd Street. One of the gas station's windows was shot out.

CBS

WCCO is still working to find out more about what happened, but police say no one was injured.