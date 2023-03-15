Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Nicollet Island Inn holding event for bourbon fanatics

/ CBS Minnesota

Pappy Van Winkle, the world's most coveted bourbon
Pappy Van Winkle, the world's most coveted bourbon 06:58

Are you a fan of bourbon? Nicollet Island Inn is holding an event next week that should appeal to anyone looking to try some distinctive brands.

The Bourbon Buyout is being held March 22. Tickets run $180 each, but those get you four half-ounce pours of rare or allocated bourbons, along with eight half-ounce pours from the bar.

Click here for more information.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 9:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.