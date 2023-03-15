Nicollet Island Inn holding event for bourbon fanatics
Are you a fan of bourbon? Nicollet Island Inn is holding an event next week that should appeal to anyone looking to try some distinctive brands.
The Bourbon Buyout is being held March 22. Tickets run $180 each, but those get you four half-ounce pours of rare or allocated bourbons, along with eight half-ounce pours from the bar.
Click here for more information.
