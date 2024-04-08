Week 2 of Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial set to begin Monday

HUDSON, Wis. — The second week of Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial is set to start Monday.

Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, stabbed five people on the river in Wisconsin on July 30, 2022. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman died in the stabbing and four others were injured. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The prosecution aims to prove that Miu, 54, was the aggressor. Miu's attorneys are arguing he stabbed the five people in self-defense.

Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbings of Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022.

Week 1 recap

In his opening statements, St. Croix County District Attorney Karl Anderson showed video of the violent confrontation, which he called "senseless and horrific." He said all Miu had to do was "walk away."

Anderson also recounted Miu's comments to law enforcement after the stabbings, including asking if the death and injuries were "because they fought each other?" and saying he didn't have a knife.

Miu's defense team repeatedly tried to impart that Miu stabbed the other tubers in self-defense because he feared for his life, calling him an "intelligent" and "peaceful" man. They also stressed the intoxication of Schuman's group and that Miu was in the river with "13 strangers."

Much of the early testimony was emotional, with Schuman's mother and others recounting the horror of the scene on July 30, 2022.

Several of the surviving victims took the stand, along with first responders who aided the injured, hunted for the suspect and arrested Miu. Much of the first responder testimony consisted of body camera footage from the day of the stabbings.

The first week ended with testimony from those who were with Miu on the river that day, including a witness for the defense who was allowed to testify because he needed a Spanish interpreter, and there was already one in court for the prosecution's witnesses.