Nicolae Miu pleads not guilty in Apple River stabbing case, claims self-defense

HUDSON, Wis. -- The man accused of murdering a Stillwater teen and stabbing four other young adults on the Apple River was back before a judge this afternoon in Hudson, Wisconsin.

In court Thursday, Nicolae Miu appeared via video feed and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. That includes a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman.

Miu's not guilty pleas were expected.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office

A defense attorney had previously suggested Miu will argue he acted in self-defense and that the victims actually attacked him during a dispute while tubing on the Apple River.

Miu is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of misdemeanor battery, and four counts of attempted intentional homicide.

The maximum sentence for the intentional murder charge is life in prison.

The next court date is set for Nov. 1. A trial date could be set then.

Miu remains in custody with a $1 million bail and has waived his right to a speedy trial.