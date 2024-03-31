Trial for Prior Lake man accused of stabbing 5 on Apple River in Wisconsin begins Monday

HUDSON, Wis. — The trial for a Prior Lake man accused of killing a teen and stabbing four others on the Apple River in Wisconsin nearly two years ago begins Monday morning.

Investigators say video from July 2022 shows Nicolae Miu being pushed and hit by a group of tubers on the river before he stabbed five people, killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Witnesses said Miu was initially in the Apple River with goggles and a snorkel. A group of tubers accused of him of looking at young girls underwater, but Miu told investigators he was looking for a missing cell phone.

The prosecution argues that Miu was the aggressor by stabbing five people. Schuman died on scene and four other people were stabbed in the torso and hospitalized. A knife, believed to belong to Miu, was later recovered by officers on the river bank.

Miu's attorneys say he was surrounded by a group who accused him of harassing girls. His attorney says he didn't act aggressively toward the group until he felt threatened. They say he was acting in self-defense.

Miu, who faces one count of first-degree homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree homicide, pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022.

If convicted, Miu could be sentenced to life in prison.

Once a jury is selected, WCCO will stream opening statements on CBS News Minnesota, Pluto TV or the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV at 1 p.m. on Monday.