Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial enters day 5 with more witnesses from prosecution

HUDSON, Wis. — The prosecution is expected to call more witnesses to the stand Friday in Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial.

Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, stabbed five people on the river in Wisconsin on July 30, 2022. A 17-year-old boy, Isaac Schuman, died in the stabbing and four others were injured. The victims ranged in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The prosecution aims to prove that Miu, 54, was the aggressor. Miu's legal team is arguing he stabbed the five people in self-defense.

Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbings of Ryhley Mattison, A.J. Martin, Dante Carlson and Tony Carlson. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in September 2022.

Gilma Constanza testifies

The first witness of the day, Gilma Constanza, testified through a Spanish interpreter.

She was on the river that day and testified that she saw Miu discard something on the side of the river following the stabbings, but did not know what it was. She said he seemed "white and pale" after the stabbings.

Day 4 recap

On Thursday, more body cam footage was shown during the trial that captured the chaos as police arrived on the river.

The first footage on day four was from John Ferrell, a sergeant with the Somerset Police Department and licensed emergency medical responder. In the footage, people are seen walking up the riverbank, some crying and others yelling that people have been stabbed.

It wasn't shown on video, but Ferrell said he later assisted in CPR on Schuman and said responders needed to use a backboard on inner tubes to get Schuman to an ambulance.

St. Croix County deputy Benjamin Trebian's testimony offered the jury the first look at Miu's arrest.

Trebian's body camera footage, played in court, showed Miu in handcuffs. Officers can be heard verifying he matched the description of the suspect.

Trebian testified that he was given a photo of the suspect in trunks during the search, and when Miu was arrested he was wearing a shirt, hat and glasses, as well. Miu also had "cuts and nicks on knuckles and on his hands," Trebian said.

Trebian also told the defense he "didn't notice any signs" of intoxication in his interactions with Miu. He told the prosecution Miu was "kind of in a trance-like state almost."

Mitchell Schaeppi, an investigator for the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, testified that he found the knife used in the stabbing on the river ledge, on a "muddy section of a shoreline." The knife was closed, he said.

Schaeppi opened a box containing the knife and showed it to the courtroom, entering it as evidence into the trial.

The prosecution is expected to call to the stand 44 witnesses over the course of the trial.

