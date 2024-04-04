More witness testimony expected in day 4 of Nicolae Miu's Apple River stabbing trial

HUDSON, Wis. — Day four of Nicolae Miu's trial for the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin resumes Thursday morning. Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is accused of killing 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injuring four others in July of 2022.

The prosecution aims to prove that Miu, 54, was the aggressor. The defense is arguing Miu stabbed the five people in self-defense.

CONTENT WARNING: This post contains an image that some may find disturbing.

Day 3 recap

On Wednesday, a few of those hurt in the stabbing took the stand, including A.J. Martin, who suffered the most serious non-fatal injuries. Martin said when he approached the chaos on the river, he sought to stop the altercation, citing his experience breaking up fights while working at elementary schools.

He said he was trying to keep Miu down in the water before Miu reached up and "got me with the knife." Martin showed the court the significant scar on his abdomen.

"The most apparent thing obviously was that my stomach was open and my intestines were in my hands," Martin said.

Martin told Anderson he remembered waking up in the hospital with a breathing tube installed and his parents looking at him. He said he spent 27 days in hospital, losing 50 pounds during his stay.

Miu's ex-wife, Sondra, also testified on Wednesday. She testified that she was on the water that day with her then-husband and friends. She said that Miu went out to look for a missing cell phone. She looked up from her tube and "all of a sudden I saw him on his hands and knees in the water and somebody was hitting him," she said.

Since the stabbing, she testified that Nicolae Miu had expressed frustration towards her for not hearing his calls for help. Sandi Miu said she wears hearing aids, and wasn't wearing them on the water that day. The water was loud and she couldn't hear him.

She said she'd seen him use his utility knife back at home. Nicolae Miu also wasn't a frequent drinker, and she wasn't concerned about his intoxication level on the day of the stabbing.

A second video of the stabbing was also introduced when Larrion Davis, 24, took the stand. He was on the river that day with his friends. He was taking a video of himself and managed to capture some moments of the stabbing.

The video itself, he said, was blurry because it was a Snapchat video, and he transferred it from his iPhone to a police officer's Android. His phone was damaged by the water that day, and was unable to retrieve the entirety of the video.

"I saw him stab the light-skinned dude before and slice his whole stomach open, and you could see him like push the next person in that video, but it's real blurry, that's pretty much it," he said.

After the stabbing, Davis said his group helped a girl who was stabbed, and another man who was stabbed in his arm.

The defense has been keen to point out that a number of the victims who were tubing and were involved in the incident were intoxicated and some were also high on marijuana, which is going to be an important point for the jury to consider in the credibility of the witnesses and their ability to recall accurate facts.

The prosecution is expected to call to the stand 44 witnesses over the course of the trial.

