NHLPA appeals Ryan Hartman's 10-game suspension on behalf of the Wild forward

The NHL Players' Association said Wednesday it has filed an appeal on Ryan Hartman's behalf after the Minnesota Wild forward was suspended 10 games for roughing.

Hartman had 48 hours from the league's ruling Monday night to decide whether to appeal the ban for slamming an opponent's head to the ice with his right forearm, the longest for on-ice conduct in more than six years.

The initial appeal goes to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who has regularly sided with the Department of Player Safety and disciplinary decisions made by its vice president, George Parros. If Bettman upholds the suspension, Hartman has the right to appeal to a neutral arbitrator.

Hartman is forfeiting $487,805 in salary as part of his fifth career suspension and fourth since 2023. He would get more than $48,000 back for each game it is reduced by, if at all.

Washington's Tom Wilson recouped six games worth of salary when his 2018 suspension was reduced from 20 to 14 on appeal to an arbitrator jointly appointed by the league and union, even though he had already served 16.

Hartman, 30, was initially ejected with a match penalty for roughing Ottawa's Tim Stutzle late in the second period of the teams' game Saturday night.

"Hartman contends that he is attempting to use his hand to regain his balance, using Stutzle for support and that their fall to the ice is accidental. We disagree," Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension. "With Stutzle bent low and focused on winning the draw, Hartman chooses to take advantage of a vulnerable player in an unacceptable fashion. Hartman intentionally uses his forearm and body weight to drive Stutzle's head directly into the ice from a height, which makes this play inherently dangerous and unacceptable."