NEXT Weather: Weekend showers, temps warm next week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple waves of rain and storms will roll through Minnesota over the weekend, though there will be some dry patches.

Saturday evening will see some of the thunderstorms, which will likely produce areas of high wind, heavy rain, and even some hail.

Spring showers for our first weekend of May. Later today may bring a few t-storms to the picture. Just a heads up for anyone that has extended plans outdoors. We return to the 70s tomorrow, and likely most of the week. @wcco #mnwx pic.twitter.com/CFdm5dhJoU — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) May 6, 2023

Next week, the forecast teeters between rain and no rain; it'll be mainly dry with temperatures into the 70s, with some isolated showers and storms.

Humidity also jumps next week, which will make some of the days feel uncomfortable.