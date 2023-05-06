Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Weekend showers, temps warm next week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on May 6, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report on May 6, 2023 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple waves of rain and storms will roll through Minnesota over the weekend, though there will be some dry patches.

Saturday evening will see some of the thunderstorms, which will likely produce areas of high wind, heavy rain, and even some hail.

Next week, the forecast teeters between rain and no rain; it'll be mainly dry with temperatures into the 70s, with some isolated showers and storms.

Humidity also jumps next week, which will make some of the days feel uncomfortable.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.