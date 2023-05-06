NEXT Weather: Weekend showers, temps warm next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- Multiple waves of rain and storms will roll through Minnesota over the weekend, though there will be some dry patches.
Saturday evening will see some of the thunderstorms, which will likely produce areas of high wind, heavy rain, and even some hail.
Next week, the forecast teeters between rain and no rain; it'll be mainly dry with temperatures into the 70s, with some isolated showers and storms.
Humidity also jumps next week, which will make some of the days feel uncomfortable.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.