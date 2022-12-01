Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.

Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.

e5ef422e16511d40c2889bcf123776fd.jpg
CBS News

Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.

Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.

Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.

More snow is possible on Monday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.