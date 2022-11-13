NEXT Weather: Several days of light snowfall begins Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday will be cloudy and the chill will start to settle in, but some accumulating snow is on the way for Monday.

The high temperature on Sunday will be 31 degrees, and the skies will be grey.

Snow will start moving in through the west on Sunday night, with the first flakes arriving in the metro around 6 a.m.

It's hard to know, especially in the Twin Cities, how much will accumulate because the ground is still warm. But WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak estimates around an inch in the metro, with some communities in the west getting around 2 inches.

Then over the first few days of the week, some light snow is possible.