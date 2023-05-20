NEXT Weather: Saturday is a #Top10WxDay with sunshine and temps in the 70s
MINNEAPOLIS -- A #Top10WxDay on Saturday will kick off a beautiful week of sunshine.
Temperatures started out in the 50s on Saturday morning, but they'll warm quickly, hitting roughly 70 degrees by the afternoon. There will be lots of sun on Saturday with low winds; a perfect day to get outside.
Sunday will be slightly warmer, at 78 degrees in the Twin Cities.
Afterwards there will be a stretch of days in the 80s, though the clouds will roll back in on Wednesday, with a slight chance for rain on Thursday.
