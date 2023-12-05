NEXT Weather: Quiet Tuesday before warming trend begins Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's going to be a quiet day, weather-wise, but a big warm-up will arrive on Wednesday.
The only major change on Tuesday is some snow on the ground, otherwise it looks quite similar to Monday. The Twin Cities will see a high of 38 degrees, with both northern and southern Minnesota topping out a few degrees cooler. Winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph.
A warming trend starts Wednesday, bringing highs 10 to 15 degrees above average. Thursday will be even warmer — so warm, in fact, that we could get close to the daily record high of 54 degrees.
Temperatures will return to average by the weekend and we've got another dry stretch ahead.
