NEXT Weather: Quiet Tuesday before warming trend begins Wednesday

By Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday's going to be a quiet day, weather-wise, but a big warm-up will arrive on Wednesday.

The only major change on Tuesday is some snow on the ground, otherwise it looks quite similar to Monday. The Twin Cities will see a high of 38 degrees, with both northern and southern Minnesota topping out a few degrees cooler. Winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph.

A warming trend starts Wednesday, bringing highs 10 to 15 degrees above average. Thursday will be even warmer — so warm, in fact, that we could get close to the daily record high of 54 degrees.

Temperatures will return to average by the weekend and we've got another dry stretch ahead.

Katie Steiner
First published on December 5, 2023 / 5:27 AM CST

