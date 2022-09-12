NEXT Weather: Pleasant Monday, temps increase through the week

MINNEAPOLIS -- The start of the workweek looks beautiful.

Early Monday morning, many areas of Minnesota had temperatures in the 40s, and northeastern Minnesota had some frost advisories. There was also some patchy fog.

Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s by the afternoon - accompanied by sunshine.

Tuesday, temps increase into the low 80s for the next few days. Cloud cover also increases at the mid-week mark.

The next rain chance is possible Thursday, Friday and the weekend.