NEXT Weather: Morning breeze, sunshine for pleasant Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's going to be another pleasant, breezy July day with temps mainly in the 70s.

There could be some isolated showers on Saturday, but the humidity will stay low. You'll be able to open your windows again overnight.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-80s. The sky will be clear.

The wind and temps pick up again on Monday as highs around the Twin Cities are expected to hit 90. There's a storm chance on Monday night.