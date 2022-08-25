NEXT Weather: Mild temps and low humidity for the State Fair kickoff

MINNEAPOLIS – Thursday is the first day of the Minnesota State Fair, and while spirits would likely be up no matter what, there are reasons to celebrate the weather as hundreds of thousands head to the fairgrounds over the next few days.

WCCO's Katie Steiner says that we are going to see a somewhat cloudy morning, but those clouds should be breaking up in the afternoon, making way for sunshine.

Even better, the humidity is expected to go down as the day goes on, creating quite comfortable conditions.

Friday looks even better, with partly-cloudy skies, no humidity, and highs in the low 80s, which is close to average.

Looking ahead to the crucial weekend days at the fair, we will have a few rounds of rain and thunder. It will warm up and get humid as well.

But after this weekend's rain chances, we are expected to dry out once again, creating another string of ideal fair days.