NEXT Weather: May starts mild and windy, but warmer weather approaches

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday won't bring the seasonal start to May many had hoped for, but warmer weather isn't far off.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 55 as the month begins, and most of the state will top out in the lower to mid-50s. A few clouds may roll in later in the day.

Winds will also pick up as the day goes on. In northwestern Minnesota, a red flag warning will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m.

Temperatures will start to climb in the coming days, with a high of 60 expected in the metro on Tuesday. Some parts of the state will still be breezy.

Wednesday through Friday, the Twin Cities will approach and potentially surpass 70 degrees.

Temperatures will drop back around average for the weekend, and there will be a couple of chances for rain.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 5:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

