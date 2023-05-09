NEXT Weather: Isolated storms, some severe, possible Tuesday

NEXT Weather: Noon report from May 9, 2023

NEXT Weather: Noon report from May 9, 2023

NEXT Weather: Noon report from May 9, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a dry start, isolated storms are making their way across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

Some of the storms could be severe, with several severe thunderstorm warnings issued in southwestern Minnesota. Alerts in Chippewa and Lac qui Parle counties are set to expire at 3:15 p.m.

Hail is a concern. Storms are expected to continue into the evening.

Here is the line of thunderstorms creeping across the state. The severe storm west of Montevideo is moving north at 30 mph. Hail is the main concern. pic.twitter.com/nyu4Z43rpE — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) May 9, 2023

As far as temperatures, highs across the state will be in the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 74.

Then, Wednesday will also start out dry before showers arrive later on.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days before cooling slightly over the weekend. We'll have several more chances of rain in the coming days.