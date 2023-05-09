Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Isolated storms, some severe, possible Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Noon report from May 9, 2023
NEXT Weather: Noon report from May 9, 2023 03:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a dry start, isolated storms are making their way across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. 

Some of the storms could be severe, with several severe thunderstorm warnings issued in southwestern Minnesota. Alerts in Chippewa and Lac qui Parle counties are set to expire at 3:15 p.m. 

Hail is a concern. Storms are expected to continue into the evening. 

As far as temperatures, highs across the state will be in the lower 70s, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 74.

Then, Wednesday will also start out dry before showers arrive later on.

Temperatures will be in the 80s the next couple of days before cooling slightly over the weekend. We'll have several more chances of rain in the coming days.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 5:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.