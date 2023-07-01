NEXT Weather: Hot, sunny holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- This weekend will be hot and sunny, with temps nearing the 90s.

Some clouds could stream by, especially in southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will see temps in the 80s.

CBS

Then on Monday, temperatures jump to the mid-90s before a cold front moves through, increasing the storm chance for the north and west. There's a threat for pop-up showers in the central part of teh state.

Then the front will pass on Tuesday, bringing showers for the Fourth of July holiday. It'll be cooler after that, with temps in the 70s and low 80s.