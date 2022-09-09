NEXT Weather: Friday cooldown with showers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers and storms have been mainly north and northwest of the metro area Friday morning.
By mid-morning, showers will be more likely in the metro, along with some rumbles of thunder as well.
Temps will fall into the 60s later today.
MORE: Twin Cities Area Radar
The weekend looks dry for the metro and most of the state.
There could be a few showers to the southeast into Sunday.
