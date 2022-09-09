Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Friday cooldown with showers

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers and storms have been mainly north and northwest of the metro area Friday morning.

By mid-morning, showers will be more likely in the metro, along with some rumbles of thunder as well.

Temps will fall into the 60s later today.

MORE: Twin Cities Area Radar

The weekend looks dry for the metro and most of the state.

There could be a few showers to the southeast into Sunday. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 6:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.