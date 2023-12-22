Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Foggy Friday night ahead of wet holiday

By Adam Del Rosso, Katie Steiner, Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The fog and low clouds are here to stay for the rest of Friday, along with a few patches of mist and drizzle.

That will limit the day's warming, but we're starting in the upper 30s which is already above average.

We're in between systems Saturday before the real rain-maker arrives Sunday.

This storm will mostly bring rain with record-breaking highs in the low 50s.  

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

The back edge will have some snow, from Fergus Falls to International Falls, but there's some uncertainty as to the exact placement and amount.

Rain and snow ease up Sunday night into Monday morning before another push of precipitation arrives later Monday through Tuesday.

This system appears to be focused across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and could come with some snow.

The rest of next week looks quieter, with high pressure returning, as well as a little sunshine.

The above-average temps — mid-to-upper 30s for highs —look to linger for all of next week.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 5:36 AM CST

