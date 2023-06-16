NEXT Weather: Dry Friday with hit-and-miss storms over weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from June 16, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday looks to be dry as air quality improves.

Expect near-average temperatures of around 80 degrees to cap off the workweek.

Some hit-and-miss storms are possible beginning Saturday morning in western Minnesota. The Twin Cities area will see possible storms later in the afternoon. Mid-80s temps will accompany the unsettled day.

Meanwhile, air quality looks to be a bit worse on Saturday, but nothing like we've seen over this week.

Spotty showers and storms will continue Sunday for Father's Day.

Next week looks to be hot with highs heading back into the 90s.