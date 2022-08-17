Next Weather: Daily showers possible through Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Scattered showers will be possible each day through the rest of the workweek, and the humidity will stick around, too.

Areas north of Interstate 94 will see showers and potentially some storm activity in the morning hours on Tuesday, but nothing severe is expected. A spotty shower in the Twin Cities early on can't be ruled out, but the better chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be around average, in the lower 80s, for most of the state.

More scattered showers are possible overnight into Thursday, and Friday and Saturday could bring rain as well.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees as we head into the weekend, and we'll see some dry time next week.