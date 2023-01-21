NEXT Weather: Cloudy weekend with seasonable temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS -- After some patchy morning fog, the rest of the weekend will be cloudy and dry.

Areas in southern and central Minnesota had some patchy fog, creating some tricky driving conditions for some.

But for the rest of the weekend we'll be under low clouds which will block out the sunshine.

Saturday Morning 1.21.23 - Plans for the weekend? It should feel closer to a typical January day...but the clouds want to rule the sky. We will tackle the extended forecast coming up because it does involve a change or two. @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/cPmPMYuxDM — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) January 21, 2023

Temperatures are running around average to slightly above average. No precipitation in sight until late next week, which means we'll get some break from shoveling and snow blowing.

Colder air moves in at the end of next week, which could bring in some light snow.