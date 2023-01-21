Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cloudy weekend with seasonable temperatures

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report
NEXT Weather: Morning report 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- After some patchy morning fog, the rest of the weekend will be cloudy and dry.

Areas in southern and central Minnesota had some patchy fog, creating some tricky driving conditions for some.

But for the rest of the weekend we'll be under low clouds which will block out the sunshine.

Temperatures are running around average to slightly above average. No precipitation in sight until late next week, which means we'll get some break from shoveling and snow blowing.

Colder air moves in at the end of next week, which could bring in some light snow.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 8:38 AM

