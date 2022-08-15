NEXT Weather: Cloudy Monday to kick off workweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's going to be a cloudy day in most parts of Minnesota, and some areas will deal with dense fog in the morning hours.

The northeastern and southeastern corners of the state are under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Elsewhere, clouds will increase throughout the day.

The Twin Cities will see a high around 78, and most of the state will fall somewhere in the mid to upper 70s.

Southwestern Minnesota could see a few showers Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, central and western Minnesota may be in for storms early on, while the Twin Cities could see spotty showers later in the day. Tuesday will also be a couple of degrees warmer.

The forecast will stay unsettled for the next seven days, with several more chances of rain

