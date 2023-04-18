NEXT Weather: Quiet, sunny Tuesday before rainy stretch kicks off

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will be quiet and sunny, with high temperatures just shy of average in the Twin Cities.

Winds will also be quite a bit calmer than they were Monday. The metro should hit about 56 degrees for a high, while areas to the southwest should be a few degrees warmer. Most of the state will top out in the 50s.

CBS News

Rain showers will move in early Wednesday morning and continue on and off throughout the day. More rain is expected Thursday and Friday, with some snow possible to end the week.

Many rivers in Minnesota are already swelling their banks, and this week's rain will only exacerbate things.

After Tuesday, we'll see cooler temperatures for the next several days.