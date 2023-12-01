NEXT Weather: Another notch colder as we finish the week

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. forecast from Dec. 1, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Seasonable temperatures return as we get closer to the weekend.

The Twin Cities will have a high of 35 degrees Friday, with clouds increasing throughout the day.

The weekend will be cloudy with a small chance for moisture late Saturday into Sunday. Some snowflakes are possible south and east.

There may be another disturbance that tries to drop in on Monday and that may also push a few snowflakes into the forecast by night.

A ridge forms out west early next week, with expectations to shift east by late week. That means we may have above-average temperatures late next week.

Think upper-40s and potentially 50 degrees for the second week of December.