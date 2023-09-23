Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert: Storm system to hit southwestern Minnesota Saturday afternoon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report from Sept. 23, 2023
NEXT Weather: Morning report from Sept. 23, 2023 03:32

MINNEAPOLIS — A strong storm system is moving in on Saturday that will mostly impact the southwestern portion of the state.

Storms will come through after noon, and the threat sticks around for the evening. The main concern is wind, hail, heavy rain, and the potential for isolated tornadoes. It'll impact southwestern Minnesota between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and will reach the Twin Cities in the late-afternoon.

Before that, temps will be mild and in the mid-70s by the afternoon. Northern Minnesota will get some rain.

Once the front moves through, the shower chance will be more scattered. The system will linger over the weekend and into Tuesday, and by the time it's all done, many areas will have seen about an inch of rain.

After that, Wednesday and Thursday look like they'll be stunning, fall days.

