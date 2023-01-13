NEXT Weather: After chilly Friday, warmer weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will be cold, though skies will clear, leading into a warm weekend.
Temperatures could hit 20 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is slightly cooler than the average of 23 degrees.
There is a warm-up on the way, however. The weekend, the metro area could see a high of 37 degrees; that'll melt some of the snow that's been on the ground these past few weeks.
Next week looks a bit unsettled. A rain and snow mix could fall on Monday, with another system coming through on Thursday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.