NEXT Weather: After chilly Friday, warmer weekend ahead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will be cold, though skies will clear, leading into a warm weekend.

Temperatures could hit 20 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is slightly cooler than the average of 23 degrees. 

There is a warm-up on the way, however. The weekend, the metro area could see a high of 37 degrees; that'll melt some of the snow that's been on the ground these past few weeks.

Next week looks a bit unsettled. A rain and snow mix could fall on Monday, with another system coming through on Thursday.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 5:43 AM

