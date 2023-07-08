NEXT Drive: Northbound I-35W in Bloomington reduced to one lane following crash

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 8, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 8, 2023 01:22

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A portion of northbound Interstate 35W is reduced to one lane on Saturday afternoon due to a crash.

According to officials, there was a significant crash involving a dump truck and a semi near 86th Street. One person was trapped but was extricated and taken to the hospital.

All injuries from the crash a non-life-threatening, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Officials say to expect delays for northbound I-35W in Bloomington. Southbound I-35W is closed due to construction.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 1:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

