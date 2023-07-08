NEXT Drive: Northbound I-35W in Bloomington reduced to one lane following crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A portion of northbound Interstate 35W is reduced to one lane on Saturday afternoon due to a crash.

According to officials, there was a significant crash involving a dump truck and a semi near 86th Street. One person was trapped but was extricated and taken to the hospital.

All injuries from the crash a non-life-threatening, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

Officials say to expect delays for northbound I-35W in Bloomington. Southbound I-35W is closed due to construction.

35W NB south of 86th St- significant crash involving a dump truck and semi. Prolonged extraction on one trapped. NB 35W is reduced to 1 lane. Significant delays for NB 35W in Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/EeAsrUrEUq — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) July 8, 2023

The cause of the crash is under investigation.