NEXT Drive: Northbound I-35W in Bloomington reduced to one lane following crash

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A portion of northbound Interstate 35W is reduced to one lane on Saturday afternoon due to a crash.
According to officials, there was a significant crash involving a dump truck and a semi near 86th Street. One person was trapped but was extricated and taken to the hospital.
All injuries from the crash a non-life-threatening, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.
Officials say to expect delays for northbound I-35W in Bloomington. Southbound I-35W is closed due to construction.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
