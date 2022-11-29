Watch CBS News
NEXT Drive: Crashes begin popping up as snow sets in during morning commute

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day and already several metro accidents are being reported as snow sets in during morning commute.

As of 8 a.m., the traffic map from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows more than a dozen crashes around the metro area. MnDOT had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall.

We're still waiting on crash numbers from the Minnesota State Patrol. 

A winter storm warning is in effect for areas stretching from Mankato through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. That band could see anywhere between 4 and 8 inches in total.

The snow was expected to move out of Minnesota after the evening commute.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:39 AM

