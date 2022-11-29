NEXT Drive: Crashes begin popping up as snow sets in during morning commute
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is a NEXT Weather Alert day and already several metro accidents are being reported as snow sets in during morning commute.
RELATED: NEXT Weather live updates
As of 8 a.m., the traffic map from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows more than a dozen crashes around the metro area. MnDOT had plows out pre-treating the roads ahead of Tuesday's snowfall.
We're still waiting on crash numbers from the Minnesota State Patrol.
A winter storm warning is in effect for areas stretching from Mankato through the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. That band could see anywhere between 4 and 8 inches in total.
The snow was expected to move out of Minnesota after the evening commute.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.