Newly-opened veterans home in Montevideo was 17 years in the making: "We succeeded"

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — A much-anticipated veterans home finally opened in the town of Montevideo earlier this week. It's expected to serve veterans across western Minnesota.

WCCO's John Lauritsen was there Thursday and talked with the first residents of the brand-new facility.

"Pretty nice," said Vince Nordstrom. "Yeah, it's really state of the art."

Vietnam veteran Vince Nordstrom had the honor of being the second person to move in this week. The first was Bill Homan, a 97-year-old World War II veteran.

"Everyone that has come in so far, I've known them and their families," Homan said.

Being No. 1 meant Homan got to pick his room.

"I requested this room, and they gave me this room because I wanted to overlook that patio right there. And now I'll be able to watch that soybean field in the spring," said Homan.

The excitement comes after nearly 17 years of lobbying lawmakers to grant a veterans home to Montevideo. It has a fireside and community area, a large therapy area and there are even rooms for dental exams and haircuts.

"I'm still pinching myself that it actually happened," said Marv Garbe, veteran.

Garbe was one of the facilitators. Year after year, he and others pushed to make this 72-bed facility a reality.

"Our community did not give up. We stayed there and hung together, and we succeeded," said Garbe.

The first 10 residents moved in this week and the goal is to have all 72 residents moved in by summer.

Supporters agree that the creation of the facility may not have happened without Steve Williams.

"$4.2 million later, it's a reality," said Jimmy Williams.

Before he passed away, Steve Williams essentially donated millions to the home. His brother, Jimmy Williams, said he did it knowing that his fellow Vietnam veterans would reap the benefits for years to come. They named the community room after Steve Williams.

"To be honest with you I think he'd be upset with me that he gets this notoriety," said Jimmy Williams. "But the home is what he wanted. This is his welcome home."

There are currently 70 employees working at the veterans home, but they expect to have 150 employees by summer. Preston and Bemidji are two other cities that are opening veterans homes.