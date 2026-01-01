Minnesotans share their hopes, excitement for 2026

It was a quiet, subtle morning in Minneapolis, especially after the late night many had ringing in the new year.

Not many people were outside, but those who were shared their hopes for 2026. Many said they were starting off the year with a sense of optimism.

One friend group wanted to ring in the year with some shivers by jumping into icy Bde Maka Ska and then hopping into the sauna.

"I'm hoping to have more fun! So this is a great way to do that, I think," said Julia DeGeorgeo of St. Paul. "I'm a sucker for peer pressure so I got in twice."

Steve Ray of St. Paul said he was feeling "very clear headed" and said 2026 would be a "year of gratitude."

This story will be updated.