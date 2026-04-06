Future of New Ulm's Hermann the German uncertain as monument needs millions of dollars in repairs

For well over a century, Hermann the German has been standing tall, high above the Minnesota River Valley. But the future of the monument is uncertain because it needs major repairs.

If you've been to New Ulm, Minnesota, you've likely seen Hermann the German, the 102-foot tall monument in Hermann Heights. It was once the second tallest copper statue in the country after the Statue of Liberty.

"One of the top experiences is to come up to the Hermann monument and getting this view," said Parks and Recreation Director Joe Schugel.

The view is 360 degrees, and on a clear day you can see Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, which is 13 miles away. But it's a view that may not last much longer.

"It seems to keep getting worse with the freeze-thaw every year that we deal with in Minnesota," said Schugel.

He says Hermann's monument is constantly exposed to Minnesota weather. Each winter, it seems to be getting to a worse spot, to the point that Hermann's foundation is failing and becoming a public hazard.

Schugel says it will cost about $11 million to repair Hermann's monument. And since he's on the National Register of Historic Places, they are asking lawmakers to help with repair costs through a bonding bill or legacy funding.

They know the dome has concrete brick and limestone inside of it, but since it was built nearly 130 years ago, Schugel says they're expecting a few more surprises when they begin deconstruction.

If they're able to save much of the material, they'll use it for the rebuild. But without funding, Hermann stands alone. And if money isn't secured soon, he may not be standing at all, due to increasing concerns for visitor safety.

Hermann the German is typically open to the public from May through Labor Day and during Oktoberfest weekends in New Ulm.

A group called the "Hermann Monument Society" is planning a fundraising campaign soon.