New Richland man dies in crash involving semi truck

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEW RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 58-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a semi truck late Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 11 p.m. along Highway 13, south of Highway 30.

A driver in a Dodge Ram traveling south collided with a semi traveling north. The driver of the Dodge was killed in the crash. He was later identified as Scott Bolduan, of New Richland.

The State Patrol reports that Bolduan was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi truck -- a 35-year-old from North Carolina -- was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

