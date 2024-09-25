New mushroom dispensary in St. Paul touts fungi's healing properties

ST. PAUL, Minn. — At Wonderland Mushroom Dispensary on Grand Avenue, several types of fungi fill the store.

Co-founders Steven Brown and Logan Fleischman are serious about mushrooms and how they can benefit people's health.

"Mushrooms have been used for centuries. Some of them have been used over 4,000 years and we're just kind of unlocking the power of mushrooms through different formats now," said Brown.

Instead of powders and capsules, they sell mushroom-infused gummies, tinctures, and drinks. While some products are labeled "magic mushroom" or "Tripz", they don't include psilocybin, which is the ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms that makes people hallucinate and is illegal. But a few products do have psychoactive components to them.

"You get this sort of clarity, and you get this lift of joy. That can have some users experiencing a little dopamine release or help regulate serotonin," said Fleischman.

Those specific products aside, both men are truly focused on the health and wellness aspect of mushrooms that can work as a natural alternative or enhancement to modern medicine.

Of the 10 varieties of mushrooms they sell, the big three are cordyceps, lion's mane, and reishi.

Fleischman suggested cordyceps for those needing a boost of energy and stamina. He said it's like a substitute for caffeine. Lion's mane is supposed to help with mental clarity and focus, while reishi can help people relax and unwind. The trio is often combined in one product, giving users a wide range of effects.

The founders said their mushroom products are sourced from organic farms and are lab tested, with results posted to their website for customers to read. Many of their products are made in Minneapolis with the mushrooms coming from the west coast.

While they consider their mushrooms to be safe for consumption, the advise people to talk to their doctors and do research. Brown said some mushrooms might interact with drugs such as blood pressure medicine.

"Come in and talk to our staff. We'd love to just chat about mushrooms and educate, and that is a passion of ours," said Fleischman.

Wonderland Mushroom Dispensary, located 844 Grand Avenue, officially opens this Friday.