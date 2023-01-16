Watch CBS News
How to built wealth through small changes in 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A recent study found four in 10 people have no money set aside for a savings account -- that's zero money.

There are ways to build wealth with small changes in the new year. Rachel Cruze with Ramsey Solutions shared some steps to organize.

Cruze suggests once you have your debts listed, and work on paying off the smallest amounts first. Then work towards building an emergency fund with at least $1,000 in it.

For more on plans in Minnesota, click here. You can also watch Ramsey Solutions' two-hour class on building wealth below.

Are You Ready to Build Wealth in 2023? by The Ramsey Show - Highlights on YouTube
January 16, 2023

