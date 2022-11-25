New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown

MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief.

Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.

O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.