New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown

MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. 

Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.

minneapolis-police-chief-o.jpg
Minneapolis Police

O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.



