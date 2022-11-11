Watch CBS News
New Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara takes oath of office

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis' new top cop says his life has prepared him for what could be the most challenging police job in the country.

Chief Brian O'Hara took his oath of office during a public celebration at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis Thursday night.  

His wife and two sons joined him as he pledged to serve the city.

O'Hara promised to hold police officers accountable, as they act with urgency to combat crime and rebuild community trust.

