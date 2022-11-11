New Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara takes oath of office

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis' new top cop says his life has prepared him for what could be the most challenging police job in the country.

MORE: 1-on-1 with Brian O'Hara

Chief Brian O'Hara took his oath of office during a public celebration at Shiloh Temple in north Minneapolis Thursday night.

CBS

His wife and two sons joined him as he pledged to serve the city.

O'Hara promised to hold police officers accountable, as they act with urgency to combat crime and rebuild community trust.

MORE: A closer look at Brian O'Hara