New leader of Minneapolis Fire Department is an experienced "visionary," retired chief says

A new leader is taking the helm of the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Chief Reggie Freeman is bringing leadership experience working for six organizations and leading five of them in fire and emergency services, including time as fire chief in Oakland, California and Hartford, Connecticut.

Freeman also served as a civilian fire chief for the U.S. Department of Defense in Iraq and as executive director of fire and EMS in Saudi Arabia.

He holds a doctorate in emergency and protective services.

"He's also a visionary, and he is willing to look at new things, try new things," said retired fire chief Randy Bruegman.

Bruegman has known Freeman for more than 20 years.

"He really had some connection with the rank and file in the field, the people doing the work every day. And I think that's really important," said Bruegman.

That people-first approach comes as Minneapolis firefighters face staffing challenges and increasing exposure to traumatic calls.

Bruegman says Freeman understands the changing demands of the job and need to evolve.

"I think he may be coming in at the right time to help them move into the 21st century and beyond," said Bruegman.

Freeman replaces Bryan Tyner, who retired as chief last year after 30 years with the Minneapolis Fire Department.