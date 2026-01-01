Here are the new laws taking effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2026

As a new year begins, there are several new laws taking effect in Minnesota.

First, a change to your absentee ballot. If you are applying online, you will now need to provide both a Minnesota driver's license or state ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number, unless you can certify you do not have one of those numbers.

Also, a person or entity mailing an absentee ballot application or sample ballot must include the following statement in a way that is clearly visible when it is opened: "This mailing is not an official election communication from a unit of government. This [absentee ballot application or sample ballot] has not been included at the request of a government official."

If a sample ballot is included, the statement must also include the following: "This is a sample ballot, not an official ballot. You cannot cast the enclosed sample ballot."

There is also a change to breaks at work. Workers will now be allowed a 15-minute break for every four consecutive hours of work. The previous law just required "adequate time."

Also, a 30-minute meal break needs to be given for every six hours worked. The previous requirement was "sufficient time to eat."

A law restricting deer hunters to using only shotguns, muzzleloaders and handguns in southern Minnesota is repealed in the new year. Now, hunters across the state can use any legal firearms for deer hunting during firearms season.

Minnesota's new paid leave program has also gone into effect, with thousands of applications already approved.

Click here to see all of Minnesota's new laws taking effect as 2026 begins.