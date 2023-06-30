New laws expanding voting access take effect Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- New legislation designed to provide greater flexibility for voters at the polls will take effect on Saturday.

The laws expand the right for voters to be absent from work to cast their ballot any time during the 46-day absentee voting period. Workers also have the right to be absent on election day to vote.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be returned has also extended; they'll be accepted until 8 p.m. on election day. Additionally, voters can sign in electronically when e-poll books are used.

The legislation also clarifies language about campaigning near polling places during voting hours. Now, Minnesotans are prohibited from wearing, exhibiting, or distributing items near the polling place that display the name or likeness of a candidate, political party, or ballot question.

"Minnesota is seeing the enactment of once-in-a-generation legislation that will make our democracy stronger by expanding access while improving security," said Secretary of State Steve Simon.

Earlier this year, lawmakers also passed a bill that restores voting rights for people with felony convictions once they leave prison. That law went into effect on June 1.

The legislature also passed automatic voter registration and a bill which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-register so they can vote as soon as they're old enough.

Note: The above video first aired on May 5.