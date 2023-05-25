A new "glampground" is now open along the North Shore

There's a new "glampground" along the North Shore

There's a new "glampground" along the North Shore

There's a new "glampground" along the North Shore

BEAVER BAY, Minn. -- A new option for glamorous camping - also known as "glamping" - is open along the North Shore.

North Shore Camping Co. opened the campground earlier this month in Beaver Bay, about 50 miles northeast of Duluth.

The company says the concept embraces the Scandinavian concept of open-air living. Glamping tents, or tälts, are situated on top of a wooden base. There are tents that can accommodate up to two or four people.

"It's camping made easy," project manager Kate Williams said. "We have everything you need to be comfortable and get into your site with ease and low stress. Just relax and enjoy nature and experience what this wildly-scenic North Shore is all about."

The campground is within eyeshot of Lake Superior and surrounded by state parks that include plenty of biking and hiking trails.

North Shore Camping Co. Activities Get here. Get outside. Play awhile. If you’re looking to take your adventure game to... Posted by North Shore Camping Co. on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Visitors are encouraged to bring clothes and a cooler with food and drinks.

"We've got everything else," Williams said.

Williams says the opening weekend was fully booked and booking fast throughout the summer - and into the fall. It is dog friendly.